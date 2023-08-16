Hope Fridge temporarily closes Oshkosh location

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Hope Fridge closed its downtown Oshkosh location last week, moving the fridge into temporary storage.

The organization which started in Neenah and expanded to Oshkosh fights food insecurity in the community.

In a Facebook post the organization said that a small number of verbally and physically violent people made the downtown Oshkosh space a serious safety concern.

Hope Fridge is now reevaluating how to keep the community safe without having to relocate the fridge.

