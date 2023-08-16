Foxconn puts Green Bay downtown Watermark building up for sale

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Foxconn Technology Group is putting a new listing on the market.

The Watermark Building on Pine Street along the Fox River in downtown Green Bay is for sale for just under ten million dollars.

A listing on LoopNet marks the price at $9,750,000.

The property was purchased back in 2018 and was planned to have an innovation center on the second floor. It was projected up to 200 new jobs would be created for the project.

Now, Foxconn officials say they want to sell so they can direct their focus on their science and technology park in Mount Pleasant.

