Former Crooked Lake fire chief honored for 25 years of service

CROOKED LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - A former firefighter in Crooked Lake was honored Tuesday with a parade of fire trucks and ambulances.

Jackson Kuske is a hospice patient. His care takers wanted to celebrate his 25 years of service to the crooked lake fire department at their fire chief.

A parade of 18 trucks and ambulances drove past his home Tuesday, playing their sirens and honking their horns.

Personal messages thanking Kuske for his many years of service played over the loudspeakers, bringing smiles to him and other attendees.

