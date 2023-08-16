CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Parking meter QR code scams

The Better Business Bureau warns scammers are using QR codes to fool people into thinking they're feeding a meter, not a scammer
By Tammy Elliott
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Consumer First Alert about a parking meter scam.

The Better Business Bureau’s online scam tracker has an influx of reports about fake QR codes at parking lots.

The BBB says scammers are placing signs with QR codes near parking meters or a voucher machine, or placing stickers with QR codes directly on the meters.

When people scan the QR code, they think they’re paying for parking. Instead, scammers are stealing their fees and collecting credit card information. Unrelated charges are appearing on victims’ credit cards weeks later.

We are not aware of this scam in WBAY’s viewing area, but it’s good information to know if you’re traveling to other cities.

The BBB advises to avoid these parking scams pay directly through the meter. Look for signs of tampering -- a sticker or sign might be covering legitimate QR codes for the parking spaces.

Install a QR scanner app that alerts you to suspicious links. Antivirus software companies may offer QR scanner apps that alert you to phishing scams, suspicious links, or forced app downloads before you click on the link.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most car prices around Phoenix have dropped and vehicles are being sold under MSRP. However,...
Bergstrom buys Broadway Automotive
BP gas station
De Pere gas station offers to pay for repairs after water gets into its tanks
Fatal crash generic image
Driver dies, toddler passenger injured in town of Sheboygan crash
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park

Latest News

A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.
Two pets die in Fond du Lac house fire
Fire destroyed a home under construction in the village of Harrison
Fire destroys new construction in Harrison
The Better Business Bureau warns scammers are using QR codes to fool people into thinking...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Parking meter QR code scams
Crews on the scene of a house fire in Harrison
Fire destroys home under construction in Harrison