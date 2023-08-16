CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Parking meter QR code scams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Consumer First Alert about a parking meter scam.

The Better Business Bureau’s online scam tracker has an influx of reports about fake QR codes at parking lots.

The BBB says scammers are placing signs with QR codes near parking meters or a voucher machine, or placing stickers with QR codes directly on the meters.

When people scan the QR code, they think they’re paying for parking. Instead, scammers are stealing their fees and collecting credit card information. Unrelated charges are appearing on victims’ credit cards weeks later.

We are not aware of this scam in WBAY’s viewing area, but it’s good information to know if you’re traveling to other cities.

The BBB advises to avoid these parking scams pay directly through the meter. Look for signs of tampering -- a sticker or sign might be covering legitimate QR codes for the parking spaces.

Install a QR scanner app that alerts you to suspicious links. Antivirus software companies may offer QR scanner apps that alert you to phishing scams, suspicious links, or forced app downloads before you click on the link.

