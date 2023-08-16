Brown County Fair kicks off in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The annual Brown County Fair kicks off today in De Pere some events featured each day of the fair include live music, carnival rides and games and food.

Exhibits and demonstrations include competitions, kids show and play areas, auctions, and a derby. The fair also aims to highlight brown county’s history, traditions, and accomplishments through agriculture, family living, and business.

“You just get to be with your animal all day if you have one here and see all kinds of animals and spend time with everyone,” Sierra Peterson, Cornerstone Farm horse rider.

The fair runs through Sunday August 20.

Organizers for the fair are inviting anyone with special needs to come and enjoy the fair for free on the morning of Friday, August 18.

