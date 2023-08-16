BREEZY & WARMER TODAY, WINDY WITH STORMS TONIGHT

Your First Alert Forecast:
Quiet weather can be expected tonight with light winds and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Summer-like warmth returns today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy but you’ll notice increasing winds by the afternoon. Some gusts may be over 25 mph. Dangerous swimming conditions are expected to develop along Lake Michigan later today and tonight.

I’m giving you a FIRST ALERT regarding gusty winds and storm chances tonight. While the threat of widespread severe weather remains LOW, there will be a line of showers and storms moving in from the northwest after midnight. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts could be over 40 mph tonight... but any thunderstorm activity could lead to locally higher gusts. Lows tonight will be in the mid to low 60s for most of us with some upper 50s in the Northwoods.

Our Thursday will stay breezy with some gusts around 30 mph possible during the day. Skies will be variably cloudy and some pop-up showers could develop. Look for highs in the 70s.

Mostly sunny and pleasant weather builds in for Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80° with lots of sun and lighter winds. Conditions look ideal for high school football with evening temperatures in the 70s and 60s.

That big weekend warm up remains on track. Mid to upper 80s are still expected Saturday with some low 90s on Sunday. Dew points may only be in the low 60s Saturday but they may near 70° on Sunday... so the 2nd half of the weekend should be much more uncomfortable. Heat and humidity is likely to hang around a bit for the start of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

GALE WATCH WEDNESDAY NIGHT

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: NW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

TONIGHT: Windy with scattered rain & storms. Some gusts may be over 40 mph. LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy, breezy, & cooler. A few pop-up showers. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. A little more humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Hot & humid. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm, and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Heat & humidity continue. HIGH: 88

