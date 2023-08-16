Appleton American Legion holds brat fry for Old Glory Honor Flights

The brat fry is at American Legion Post 38 on W. College Ave. in Appleton
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - American Legion Post 38 hopes you’ll come for lunch or dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The post at 3220 W. College Ave. is holding a brat fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. raising money for Old Glory Honor Flights. The flights take war veterans on trips to the nation’s capital to see the war monuments and other memorials at no cost.

In addition to brats, there will be hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and refreshments.

The American Legion hopes to surpass the $6,000 it raised last year.

