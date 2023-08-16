Appleton American Legion holds brat fry for Old Glory Honor Flights

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - American Legion Post 38 hopes you’ll come for lunch or dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The post at 3220 W. College Ave. is holding a brat fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. raising money for Old Glory Honor Flights. The flights take war veterans on trips to the nation’s capital to see the war monuments and other memorials at no cost.

In addition to brats, there will be hot dogs, cheeseburgers, and refreshments.

The American Legion hopes to surpass the $6,000 it raised last year.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.