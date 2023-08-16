Ada Deer, advocate for Native American rights, passes away

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ada Deer, known as an advocate for Native American rights and a leader both at the state and federal level, has passed away.

State Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) released the following statement regarding Deer’s passing:

“I will forever remain inspired by Ada’s work and will always be grateful for the mentorship and friendship she provided me over the years. As a tireless advocate for the Menominee community and Indigenous rights, Ada was a true leader and an inspiration to many.

“Today, I will remember the incredible person Ada was and encouraged us all to be. Let us move forward honoring her work, striving to make our state and nation a better place for all. My thoughts are with Ada’s family and friends during this time and I join Wisconsinites mourning the loss of a true public servant.”

