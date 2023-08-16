3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Splendor in the glass

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Humans have been making glass for over 5,000 years, and it is arguably our greatest invention next to ways to control fire. Think about how many different ways we use glass. Additionally, it’s one of the easiest materials to recycle, and when it’s renewed it’s as good as the original product, unlike paper or plastic.

A downside is, making glass creates a good deal of carbon dioxide -- a greenhouse gas. (Just like sitting inside the glass windows in your car on a summer day.)

So cheers the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State researchers are seeking a patent on Lionglass. They say making the glass produces 30 to 50 percent less carbon dioxide than conventional methods. But that’s not the glass’s only “strength.” Yes, its greatest strength is its strength.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz talks about Lionglass. Is it stronger than Gorilla glass? And how many different ways can it be used?

