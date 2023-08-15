WARMER, BREEZY WEDNESDAY... STORMS AT NIGHT

Quiet weather can be expected tonight with light winds and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies will be mainly clear overnight with a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday. It will be warmer and clouds will gradually increase through the day. Highs should get back into the low-to-mid 80s... even near the lakeshore. Southwesterly winds will increase and may gust around 25 mph during the day... gusts up to 40 mph possible at night.

Our next weathermaker will be a cold front arriving Wednesday night. It will bring a line of rain and storms through the region early Thursday morning. While strong storms are possible, the severe weather outlook remains LOW as storms should be weakening by the time they get into eastern Wisconsin. There still could be some gusty winds, small hail, locally heavy downpours, and lightning. Highs return to the upper 70s on Thursday with a strong northwest breeze ongoing.

Highs will be back to around 80° on Friday, but the humidity will be low. Weather for high school football is looking great! Building heat and humidity will be the big story going into the coming weekend. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s remain on track with dew points creeping well into the 60s. The weather pattern looks quiet so outdoor activities should OK both Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be nice and warm for the Packers preseason game Saturday evening at Lambeau.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

GALE WATCH WEDNESDAY NIGHT

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: NW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, quiet, and comfortable. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Storms at night. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Morning showers and storms, then partly cloudy. Breezy & cooler. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low humidity. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & very warm. A little more humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Hot & humid. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm, and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Heat/humidity continue. HIGH: 89

