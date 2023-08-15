Vickendrika Jones pleads no-contest to attempted murder for Fond du Lac stabbing

The victim was stabbed during an argument outside a bar
Vickendrika Jones
Vickendrika Jones(Fond du Lac County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man faces up to 65 years in custody after pleading no contest Tuesday to stabbing a person outside the Press Box bar in Fond du Lac a year ago.

Vickendrika Jones, 32, was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the stabbing on August 6, 2022. According to the criminal complaint, the victim and his girlfriend were leaving the bar when the victim got into an argument with Jones -- witnesses gave conflicting statements about who instigated it -- then the man and his girlfriend continued to their car. The victim said he didn’t feel well and then realized he’d been stabbed. His girlfriend drove him to a hospital where doctors found three stab wounds. He needed life-saving surgery.

Jones turned himself in two days later after he learned the police were looking for him.

With the no-contest plea, a judge found Jones guilty and scheduled sentencing for October 30. He could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison and 25 years on extended supervision.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say lightning struck one of the apartment buildings in the complex, causing it to go...
Apartment building struck by lightning catches fire, collapses
FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visits Green Bay
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visits Green Bay
Jordan DeMay
2 Nigerian men extradited to US after being indicted for international sexual extortion ring, DeMay death
Fatal crash generic image
Driver dies, toddler passenger injured in town of Sheboygan crash

Latest News

Most car prices around Phoenix have dropped and vehicles are being sold under MSRP. However,...
Bergstrom buys Broadway Automotive
File photo of Oshkosh Area School District
Oshkosh schools hold job fair with new school year right around the corner
Artist's concept of Kewaunee County Jail and 911 center
Kewaunee County Board may discuss new jail Tuesday
Construction of the larger, high-resolution video screens at Lambeau Field (file image)
Packers showcase 4K video boards at Lambeau Field