Vickendrika Jones pleads no-contest to attempted murder for Fond du Lac stabbing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man faces up to 65 years in custody after pleading no contest Tuesday to stabbing a person outside the Press Box bar in Fond du Lac a year ago.

Vickendrika Jones, 32, was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the stabbing on August 6, 2022. According to the criminal complaint, the victim and his girlfriend were leaving the bar when the victim got into an argument with Jones -- witnesses gave conflicting statements about who instigated it -- then the man and his girlfriend continued to their car. The victim said he didn’t feel well and then realized he’d been stabbed. His girlfriend drove him to a hospital where doctors found three stab wounds. He needed life-saving surgery.

Jones turned himself in two days later after he learned the police were looking for him.

With the no-contest plea, a judge found Jones guilty and scheduled sentencing for October 30. He could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison and 25 years on extended supervision.

