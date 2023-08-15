Veterans receive “Dream Flight” in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Eight veterans are gearing up for a free flight Tuesday in a restored World War II era biplane.

The event is being put together by Dream Flights, a non-profit.

During the 20-minute flight in an open-air cockpit, veterans will experience flying in an aircraft used to train aviators back in the 1940s.

Dream Flights has honored nearly 6,000 veterans with the experience since 2011.

