Veterans receive “Dream Flight” in Waupaca

Eight local veterans will take to the skies in a World War II-era biplane
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Eight veterans are gearing up for a free flight Tuesday in a restored World War II era biplane.

The event is being put together by Dream Flights, a non-profit.

During the 20-minute flight in an open-air cockpit, veterans will experience flying in an aircraft used to train aviators back in the 1940s.

Dream Flights has honored nearly 6,000 veterans with the experience since 2011.

