SUNNY & WARMER TODAY, NEXT WEATHER MAKER WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Your First Alert Forecast:
Temperatures will remain in the 60s for the rest of the day.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Early morning clouds and isolated showers will fade away and most of our Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with comfortable humidity levels and lighter winds. Overall it’s looking like a great day!

Fair skies and quiet conditions are on tap for tonight. Lows will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Partly cloudy and warmer weather returns on Wednesday. Highs should push back into the low to mid 80s... even near the lakeshore. Southwesterly winds may gust around 25 mph during the day.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Some rain and storm activity is expected, but odds of any strong or severe weather remain LOW at this time for northeast Wisconsin. Odd of severe weather are higher back to our northwest. Highs return to the upper 70s on Thursday and then swing back to around 80° on Friday. Weather for high school football is looking good.

Building heat and humidity will be the big story going into the coming weekend. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s remain on track with dew points creeping well into the 60s. The weather pattern looks quiet so outdoor activities should OK both Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be nice and warm for the Packers preseason game Saturday evening at Lambeau.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Very nice. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Rain at night. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Morning showers & storms, then partly cloudy. Breezy & cooler. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low humidity. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & toasty warm. A little more humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Warm & humid. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, & humid. HIGH: 88

