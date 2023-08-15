SOAKING RAIN THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 29

Rain will gradually taper tonight and clouds will clear late. Some fog is possible. Lows will be in the 50s for most of us with some mid/upper 40s possible across in the Northwoods. Our Tuesday will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and mild highs in the upper 70s. We’ll be back into the low-to-mid 80s on Wednesday with increasing humidity.

Our next weathermaker will be a cold front Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some rain and storm activity is expected, but odds of any strong or severe weather remain low at this time. Highs return to the upper 70s on Thursday and the humidity will temporarily drop. We’ll return to the lower 80s on Friday, but it will remain comfortable.

The humidity and heat both make a big come back this weekend! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds each day with dry weather likely. High temperatures Saturday through Monday should be into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat should begin to break later next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: N 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: W/S 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Rain comes to an end. Late clearing. Some fog possible. Cool. LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Rain at night. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Morning showers & storms, then partly cloudy. A little breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low humidity. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy, very warm, & humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy, hot, & humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and very humid. HIGH: 89

