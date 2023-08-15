Packers showcase 4K video boards at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are showing off Lambeau Field’s biggest new feature Tuesday. The Packers will showcase the new stadium video boards.

Gone are the Jumbotrons of old. The Packers are betting on the future of 4K.

They’re twice as wide as the previous displays, measuring 48 feet high and nearly 220 feet wide. That’s 10,560 square feet of video. Few NFL stadiums have 4K video boards. These high-resolution displays have pixels 6mm apart -- not as good as your TV at home but the best of any professional football stadium; the picture will be sharp from 20 feet or more away despite their massive size.

At 9 a.m. we’ll get a closer, behind-the-scenes look that we’ll be able to share with you.

The new video boards are part of a big investment to improve the fan experience at Lambeau Field. The Packers added 60 new LED screens on the third level with displays ranging from 11 to 12 feet wide so fans stay connected to the on-field action even when they’re not in their seats.

There are also 10 new grab-and-go concession stands on the third-level concourse. The team added some grab-and-go stations a couple years ago and found transactions were more efficient, wait times decreased, and fans got back to their seats faster.

