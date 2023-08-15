Oshkosh schools hold job fair with new school year right around the corner

File photo of Oshkosh Area School District
File photo of Oshkosh Area School District
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School District is holding a job fair to fill a multitude of positions with the new school year just over two weeks away.

A walk-in job fair is being held Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the district offices at 215 S. Eagle St. in Oshkosh. Interviews will be offered on the spot for positions throughout the district.

The school district is looking for certified teachers for elementary, middle, and high school grades; specialist teachers and special education teachers; teacher assistants and paraprofessionals; substitutes and counselors. It’s also hiring for maintenance, custodial, food service and clerical work.

The job fair will be attended by school principals, educators, and district human resources staff, and some of the jobs will offer immediate starting dates. Online registration is recommended but not required.

The district says full- and part-time jobs are available, and many follow the school calendar with holidays, vacations and summers off.

The Oshkosh Area School District has 21 schools, including a charter school and eAcademy, and serves over 9,000 students.

