New proposed hotel latest in Ashwaubenon development boom

The development boom continues in Ashwaubenon.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The development boom continues in Ashwaubenon.

As we first told you last week the village is holding an informational meeting later this month about plans for a new hotel in the 2100 block of South Oneida Street.

The proposal would involve demolishing Asheville Square and the Acts 1:8 Ministry building to make way for a five-story hotel and single-story commercial properties.

Joining us in the video above to talk more about it is Aaron Schuette, Community Development Director for the village.

New proposed hotel latest in Ashwaubenon development boom