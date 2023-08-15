Local businesses, orgs invited to sponsor trees for National Railroad Museum’s Festival of Trees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Railroad Museum announced that sponsorship for The Festival of Trees is now open.

The Museum is inviting local businesses and organizations to decorate provided trees for the event that brings in more than 20,000 visitors to the Museum during the holiday season.

The Festival of Trees will take place November 16 through December 31, at the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay. In 2022, the Museum hosted 50 trees and in 2023, organizers are hoping to have 75.

Sponsorships are $75 for a standard tree, $100 for a deluxe tree, and $150 for a signature tree. Businesses and organizations that sponsor a tree will decorate their own tree with their team. For more information, please visit our Festival of Trees page.

Tree sponsorships help support the National Railroad Museums’ educational mission. Admission during The Festival of Trees is the standard $12 per person.

The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve (closes at 2 p.m.) during the Festival of Trees experience.

The Museum also closes earlier on days that The Polar Express Train Ride is scheduled in November and December.

