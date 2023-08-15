Kewaunee County Board may discuss new jail Tuesday

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee County Board meets Tuesday night to talk about several topics. One topic could be finding a way to build a new jail.

Plans to build a new jail were stopped in July after the board failed to approve the funding. The board approved $25.6 million in 2022 but a year later the bid was $33 million.

The sheriff says the current jail isn’t adequate for today’s needs. It’s considered the oldest, smallest jail in the state.

Sheriff Matt Joski adds the county couldn’t make too many changes to the existing jail because it’s currently grandfathered in for 1968 standards and wouldn’t meet 2023 building codes.

