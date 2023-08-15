GBAPS plans for a new committee to look into boundary changes; provides an update to Wequiock Elementary closing resolution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public Schools 10-Year Facilities Master Plan was one of three hot topics during Monday’s special meeting of the Board of Education.

The plan would close around 11 schools throughout the area, causing class sizes to increase as some students could potentially be relocated.

One of those schools, Wequiock Elementary, is on the verge of becoming the first to close next year.

On June 5, the board introduced four resolutions. Three of which passed. One is to create a community advisory committee that would help develop new school boundaries. Another is for the district to present a plan for closing Wequiock Elementary and moving students to Red Smith Community School.

On Monday, Superintendent Dr. Claude Tiller provided an update regarding the Wequiock Resolution. He presented all five points with explanations as to what could potentially happen. Dr. Tiller also announced the board will be taking a final vote on the Wequiock Elementary closing resolution Monday, August 28, during the Board’s regular meeting. If the school were to close, students would attend Red Smith Community School and combine to become 4K-8.

Wequiock Resolution:

Revising transportation plans to ensure safe and timely transit to and from school for all students by bus Documenting the necessary boundary changes For the 2023-24 school year, we have two bus routes in the morning and afternoon that serve Wequiock Elementary School. Upon closure, we would route them to and from Red Smith keeping this change cost-neutral. Bus route construction will cover different region areas within the current Wequiock boundary in order to help keep the ride time to under an hour, efficiently serving all the students from the 4K-8th Grade level. Currently, we transport the 6-8 Grade in the Wequiock area to Red Smith Determining the feasibility of providing equivalent environmental education programming at Red Smith Community School (4K-8) On August 3, 2023, Nancy Chartier, Andrea Landwehr, and David Johns met with Joanna Wiitenan, Administrative Intern of Wequiock, and William Birkholtz, Principal of Red Smith, to determine the feasibility of providing equivalent environmental education programming at Red Smith Community School (4K-8). The following actions were agreed upon: The current Eventure partnership with Wequiock Elementary will be expanded to Red Smith PK-5th Grade beginning the 2024-25 school year. Edventure is a community-based organization that supports teacher professional development in the area of environmental science. The district Teaching and Learning department will assign a curriculum coordinator to a team of Wequiock and Red Smith teachers who will review and revise the current Wequiock environmental curriculum maps to align with the 2018 Wisconsin Standards for Environmental Literacy and Sustainability . Content essential documents will be developed following our curriculum writing process and units of study will be designed by a team of teachers representing grade level bands throughout the 2023-24 school year with implementation at Red Smith beginning 2024-25 school year Current Red Smith outdoor learning spaces will be evaluated throughout the 2023-24 school year to provide opportunities for authentic learning experiences Creating a detailed list of non-referendum dependent projects and their capital requirements to address physical plant and educational adequacy concerns at Red Smith Community School (4K-8) Per the Facilities Cost Index, there are $96,300 worth of high-priority physical plant needs at Red Smith. The boilers have 5 years of life left. Additional educational adequacy concerns would likely need to be addressed through a referendum, e.g., auditorium addition, asphalt track. Documenting the necessary agreements with the city of Green Bay to ensure that students at Red Smith Community School can use the adjacent Red Smith city park for educational purposes All city agreements have been documented to ensure Red Smith students can use Red Smith city park for educational purposes

Following adopting a new policy on forming the community advisory committee during its meeting on July 24, Board Vice President James Lyerly presented a draft charter, outlining the committee’s mission, membership qualifications, and responsibilities.

Upon reading, Board Trustee Lynn Gerlach noticed the word equity was not mentioned in the draft. Lyerly said for this purpose, the word equity does not exist.

“We can add it, but it is the end result what comes out of the committee that is equitable,” Lyerly said.

“If equity is not the driving factor, what is the driving factor here,” Gerlach said. “What are we trying to do with these boundaries? Why are we having an advisory committee to help set boundaries? What is the goal that were are trying to achieve?”

Lyerly said the purpose of the committee is to take the data collected from the consulting firm and personalize it, bringing it to a local setting and making sure the boundaries are equitable and did not impact one population over another.

“So the members of the committee are to provide context, personal perceptions to the data provided by the vendor, and transportation services concerning walkability, network integrity, traffic/volume patterns, so all of that information that you take data and you personalize it, and you bring it to a local setting, that’s the purpose of the committee,” Lyerly said.

The consulting firm gathering the data will be looking into the effects of turning three schools, Franklin, McAuliffe, and Langlade into K-8s and how transforming these schools would affect eight other schools in the district. Lyerly emphasized the committee was directed by the resolution associated with the K-8 schools.

“We have other resolutions where action can be taken outside of the boundary,” Lyerly said. “We’re talking about Wequiock, we’ve talked about Tank, we’re talking about a referendum question that would lead to some consolidation on the west side of Green Bay. The committee’s charter is based on that resolution. There is one line in that resolution that says we can direct the district to look for alternatives. The line establishing why this committee was created was to make sure that the boundaries were equitable and did not impact one population more than the other. This was not commissioned as an exploratory committee to look for the alternatives outlined.”

Parents, students, and staff of the Wequiock community felt the school was being excluded from consideration for the research that will be done by a consulting firm and having the new committee look at the data. Community members believe that all schools should be looked at equally no matter the circumstances. A Wequiock parent even filed a discrimination complaint against the Board.

Board President Laura McCoy wanted to clarify for everyone that the money the district received from the state following Governor Tony Evers’ budget being signed, is different from the fiscal cliff the district could potentially be in. The district is currently facing a $20 million budget deficit. Reducing operation costs due to declining enrollment that is projected to go down over the next few years is preventing a fiscal cliff from happening.

“They are not the same,” McCoy said. “They are separate and different and that fiscal cliff is coming despite what the state just did. It’s important that we don’t lose sight of that. We’re still very much in need of drastic change in this district.”

“As elected members of the Green Bay Area Public School Board, you made a promise to all residents to create a safe learning environment that would give the students a sense of community and a chance to become life-long learners and successful responsible citizens,” said former Green Bay teacher Sandy Johnson. “Increasing class sizes, especially for the primary grade students slated to be bused to the middle schools, lessens the odds that they can overcome the loss of two years of in-person classroom learning during the COVID-19 global pandemic. Rather than close potentially 11 Green Bay schools there are practical, creative ways to cut overhead costs and actually expand services to these neighborhood schools. Improvements in the district can reduce behavior problems, and increase their test scores to advance to higher learning. More families could be drawn to these schools to help their students succeed.”

