De Pere gas station offers to pay for repairs after water gets into its tanks

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A BP gas station in De Pere is offering to pay customers’ bills for any damage after Monday’s soaking rain got into its fuel tanks.

The district manager says water got into the tanks at BP, 1850 Dickinson Rd., after new equipment was installed but wasn’t secured properly. The station learned about the water problem from a tank alarm and the pumps were shut off late Monday afternoon.

Water in the gas tank can cause a car to run roughly or stop running. Anyone who needed their vehicle serviced should bring the repair bill to the station along with proof they bought gas there on August 14, like a receipt. They’ll be reimbursed by the BP station’s insurance company.

The BP station on Dickinson Rd. isn’t selling gas currently. The district manager says the fuel tanks will be emptied and cleaned before new gasoline is trucked in. The convenience store is still open.

