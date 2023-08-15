Bergstrom buys Broadway Automotive

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The largest automotive dealer in Wisconsin is buying Broadway Automotive, which started in Green Bay over 100 years ago.

The deal includes Broadway’s Ford and Hyundai dealerships on Military Ave. and its Chevrolet and Volkswagen dealership on Ashland Ave.

The sale also gives Bergstrom its first presence in Manitowoc, where Broadway has a Chevrolet-GMC-Cadillac dealership on Grand Ave.

The automotive group founded in Neenah in 1982 has dealerships throughout the Fox Valley, Madison, and Green Bay.

Broadway Automotive owner Michael Cuene indicated the dealership was looking to sell after being founded by the Cuene family three generations ago. “When we looked at exiting the business it was very important that we found a buyer who shared the same commitment of care for our team, guests and communities,” Cuene said in a statement. Bergstrom Automotive is also family-owned and operated.

Bergstrom will now have more than 1,000 employees in the Green Bay market, according to the company.

Bergstrom recently expanded in the Green Bay area with new facilities for Subaru on Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon and for Mazda on Taylor St. next to its Cadillac-Buick-GMC dealership. With this acquisition, it will sell every automotive make sold in the U.S. except luxury boutique brands.

Terms of the deal weren’t announced.

