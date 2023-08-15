American Red Cross Wisconsin Region provides update on Hawaii wildfires response

HAWAII (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is on the ground in Hawaii, working to help people devastated by the recent deadly wildfires. The Red Cross of Wisconsin issued updated information Monday on relief efforts the organization says they’re providing.

The Red Cross of Wisconsin has seven local volunteers that have deployed to Maui to help out in the response efforts. Three volunteers are from Southwest Wisconsin and four volunteers from Northwest Wisconsin.

More than 250 trained Red Cross responders are supporting relief efforts in Hawaii, the Red Cross said in a statement Monday. Due to the high costs of mobilizing responders to Hawaii, these relief workers are deploying for three-week deployments, one week longer than traditional disaster deployments.

In partnership with county government, trained Red Cross disaster workers have 7 shelters open on Maui and Oahu.

Since the fires began, the Red Cross and partners have provided more than 3,600 overnight shelter stays. The shelter in Oahu was opened to assist displaced Maui residents and the thousands of tourists evacuated from Maui.

In addition to providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, the Red Cross and partners are providing food to eat and emotional support during this challenging time and preparing to expand relief efforts if needed.

When it is safe to do so, Red Cross teams will help with damage assessment and begin distributing relief supplies.

Lives have been turned upside down and people need help now. You can help people affected by the Hawaii wildfires online at redcross.org, by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or texting the word HAWAII to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

