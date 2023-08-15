3 BRILLIANT MINUTES you can sink your teeth into

A scan of teeth at a dentist's office
A scan of teeth at a dentist's office(WECT)
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES will have you smiling a toothy grin.

We start with an update on the 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES from July 18 about research to grow new teeth (you might remember this segment for its big strawberries).

And now more tooth truth: Researchers might have discovered a way to use stem cells to fill cavities, replace enamel on damaged teeth, maybe even... grow new teeth! Brad Spakowitz (who’s never fully dressed without a smile) is going to tell you how the science works.

Who had “tooth boom” on their Things That Will Happen in 2023 bingo card?

