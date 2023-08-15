12-foot-long alligator weighing over 500 pounds harvested

A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more...
A hunting party in Alabama caught an alligator measuring over 12 feet long and weighing more than 500 pounds.(Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Two hunting parties in Alabama returned with monster catches.

The Dees hunting party harvested an alligator measuring 12 feet, 3.5 inches long and weighing 518 pounds.

According to the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, the gator was caught in the Mobile River.

The Gamotis hunting party caught a 12 foot, 3 inch alligator weighing 491 pounds in the Alabama River.

Both gators were caught this past weekend and taken to the Southwest Alligator Management Zone.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say lightning struck one of the apartment buildings in the complex, causing it to go...
Apartment building struck by lightning catches fire, collapses
Fatal crash generic image
Driver dies, toddler passenger injured in town of Sheboygan crash
Harry's Pizza e Vino Restaurant & Wine Bar in Elkhart Lake says it has the only certified...
Elkhart Lake restaurant brings Roman-style pizza back to Wisconsin
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visits Green Bay
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visits Green Bay
FILE - Cars are parked at a Home Depot in Philadelphia, on Sept. 21, 2022.
Pastor charged with stealing $1.4M worth of items from Home Depot, attorney general says

Latest News

FILE - Jayden Long starts the generator behind his Kaibeto home on the Navajo Reservation in...
US launches program to provide electricity to more Native American homes
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society
New meeting on Kewaunee County Jail
DEBRIEF: New meeting on Kewaunee County Jail
A scan of teeth at a dentist's office
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES you can sink your teeth into