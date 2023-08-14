Traffic Alert: WIS 57 NB & I-43 SB temporarily closed due to semi crash

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is alerting drivers of a temporary closure on WIS 57 NB at I-43 SB due to a semi crash. 

Police said officers went to the scene just before 1:30 p.m. Monday for a semi that had entered the median. No injuries have been reported.

Police believe that the current inclement weather may be a factor in this crash. With the heavy rain, police ask drivers to please slow down and drive for conditions.

As a detour, drivers are asked to use East Mason Street at this time to access I-43 NB and bypass the crash. Police anticipate the closure to last for a few hours.

Police will notify drivers when WIS 57 NB at I-43 SB reopens for travel.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead in multi-vehicle crash in Shawano County
Little Sturgeon Bay tree uprooted
‘The house was shaking’: strong storm strikes Door County neighborhood
Police at McDonald's in Menasha on August 12, 2023
Police presence at Menasha McDonald’s
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash in Grand Chute
Kiel City Park bomb threat
Kiel Police evacuate Kiel City Park after a bomb threat

Latest News

An artist's concept of the Howard Commons Activity Center, which will include an amphitheater,...
Howard Commons Activity Complex opens Tuesday with skating, beer garden
An artist's concept of the Howard Commons Activity Center, which will include an amphitheater,...
Howard Commons opens Tuesday
Joseph Olvera, charged with killing his girlfriend in Omro, at his preliminary hearing in...
Joseph Olvera is scheduled to enter plea in girlfriend’s death
Harry's Pizza e Vino Restaurant & Wine Bar in Elkhart Lake says it has the only certified...
Elkhart Lake restaurant brings Roman-style pizza back to Wisconsin