Traffic Alert: WIS 57 NB & I-43 SB temporarily closed due to semi crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is alerting drivers of a temporary closure on WIS 57 NB at I-43 SB due to a semi crash.

Police said officers went to the scene just before 1:30 p.m. Monday for a semi that had entered the median. No injuries have been reported.

Police believe that the current inclement weather may be a factor in this crash. With the heavy rain, police ask drivers to please slow down and drive for conditions.

As a detour, drivers are asked to use East Mason Street at this time to access I-43 NB and bypass the crash. Police anticipate the closure to last for a few hours.

Police will notify drivers when WIS 57 NB at I-43 SB reopens for travel.

