THREAT OF FLASH FLOOD FROM HEAVY RAIN FOR FOND DU LAC & SHEBOYGAN

The next weathermaker will be impacting northeast Wisconsin early Monday morning with widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms for the southern area. None of the thunderstorms are expected to be severe, but flash flooding is a definite threat mainly for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan County. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan County until Monday night. Models are indicating up to 3″ of rain could fall for those counties with less rainfall amounts the further north you go. From Appleton to Green Bay, 1″-1.5″ of rain could fall while the Northwoods is only expected to get about 0.10″ of rain. Showers will wrap up by nightfall and eventually clear out by Tuesday morning.

High pressure in Colorado will bring quiet weather on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our next chance for rain will come Wednesday into Thursday morning from a cold front in Canada. Showers and isolated storms are possible overnight, but little rainfall accumulation is expected. By mid-morning Thursday, the rain will wrap up. Overall, this upcoming week will remain dry and seasonal.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: ENE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: N 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Widespread rain with isolated storms SOUTH, flash flood threat. HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: Early showers then gradually clearing after midnight. Cool. LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very nice. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal, windy likely. Showers LATE. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Early showers and isolated storms, then partly sunny. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, seasonal. HIGH: 81 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, humidity increases. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, humidity increases. HIGH: 88

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.