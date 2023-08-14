SOAKING RAIN THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 29

As expected, the heaviest rain so far has been along and south of Highway 29. This trend will continue during the afternoon with more in the way of scattered showers north of Green Bay. Southern areas remain on track for 1″ to 3″ of rain (or more). Localized flooding can’t be totally ruled out and a FLOOD WATCH continues through this evening for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for the rest of the day.

Rain will gradually taper tonight and clouds will clear late. Some fog is possible. Lows will be in the 50s for most of us with some upper 40s possible across in the Northwoods.

Our Tuesday will be amazing with plentiful sunshine, low humidity, and mild highs in the upper 70s. We’ll be back into the low to mid 80s on Wednesday.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some rain & storm activity is expected but odds of any strong or severe weather remain low. Highs return to the upper 70s on Thursday.

We’ll return to the low 80s on Friday with even warmer upper 80s to low 90s for the coming weekend... with more humidity. Conditions for high school football later this week and the Packers preseason game Saturday night look pretty good.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR LAKE MICHIGAN UNTIL 4 AM TUESDAY

TODAY: ENE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-6′

TONIGHT: N/S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Soaking rain south of Highway 29. Scattered showers NORTH. Some thunder possible. HIGH: 65

TONIGHT: Rain comes to an end. Late clearing. Some fog possible. Cool. LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Morning showers & storms then partly cloudy. A little breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy, warm, & humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy, warm, & humid. Stray shower? HIGH: 89

