Rookie Valentine continues to shine at Packers camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine continues to build off his interception and three pass break-ups in the preseason opener. Monday taking back an interception against Jordan Love to end practice.

“Picks get you paid here. PBUs in college can take you far, but you know, picks that’s the standard. That’s my standard,” said Carrington Valentine.

The standard in the cornerbacks room is largely set by Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas. Alexander has been largely limited in practice the past few days with a groin issue. Meanwhile, Valentine takes advantage of his opportunity filling in for Alexander with the first team.

“You’ve still got to be humble about it, but my confidence being out there with those guys and making plays against the guys that are all going on year two or year three and stuff like that. Seeing how you fare against them helps a young guy like me. Even other rookies that are running with the ones,” said Valentine.

Confidence is neither something Valentine lacking or learned from his on-field mentors. Still he’s taking a lot of lessons from both Douglas and Alexander and applying them to his own game.

“You’ve just got to trial and error. I try to take bits and pieces from all those guys, like Rasul and Ja, and somethings don’t work for me and some things do. That’s the big learning thing,” said Valentine.

Alexander was able to take part in individual drills during practice on Monday. Meanwhile defensive lineman Kenny Clark was the lone addition to the list of “did not practice” or DNPs due to a back injury.

