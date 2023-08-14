Rookie Valentine continues to shine at Packers camp

Rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine during practice at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine during practice at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis.(WBAY-TV)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine continues to build off his interception and three pass break-ups in the preseason opener. Monday taking back an interception against Jordan Love to end practice.

“Picks get you paid here. PBUs in college can take you far, but you know, picks that’s the standard. That’s my standard,” said Carrington Valentine.

The standard in the cornerbacks room is largely set by Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas. Alexander has been largely limited in practice the past few days with a groin issue. Meanwhile, Valentine takes advantage of his opportunity filling in for Alexander with the first team.

“You’ve still got to be humble about it, but my confidence being out there with those guys and making plays against the guys that are all going on year two or year three and stuff like that. Seeing how you fare against them helps a young guy like me. Even other rookies that are running with the ones,” said Valentine.

Confidence is neither something Valentine lacking or learned from his on-field mentors. Still he’s taking a lot of lessons from both Douglas and Alexander and applying them to his own game.

“You’ve just got to trial and error. I try to take bits and pieces from all those guys, like Rasul and Ja, and somethings don’t work for me and some things do. That’s the big learning thing,” said Valentine.

Alexander was able to take part in individual drills during practice on Monday. Meanwhile defensive lineman Kenny Clark was the lone addition to the list of “did not practice” or DNPs due to a back injury.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead in multi-vehicle crash in Shawano County
Little Sturgeon Bay tree uprooted
‘The house was shaking’: strong storm strikes Door County neighborhood
Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash in Grand Chute
Police at McDonald's in Menasha on August 12, 2023
Police presence at Menasha McDonald’s
Kiel City Park bomb threat
Kiel Police evacuate Kiel City Park after a bomb threat

Latest News

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visits Green Bay
DEBRIEF: NFL Commissioner comes to Green Bay
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during training camp practice.
Packers begin long week with Patriots joint practices looming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws against the Cincinnati Bengals during the...
Love, Clifford help Packers roll past Bengals in preseason opener. Burrow watches from sideline
Mark Murphy, Packers President &amp;amp; CEO stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to visit Green Bay on Monday