Packers begin long week with Patriots joint practices looming

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the longest weeks of Training Camp got underway for the Packers on Sunday.

“This is going to be a big week for our guys. In terms of just, it’s going to be the most exhausting week of the preseason for these guys. You know, practice today, practice tomorrow, a walk through on Tuesday, and we’ll get two practices against the Patriots. Then you’ve got two more games. So, we’ve got a long ways to go yet,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

Star cornerback Jaire Alexander sitting out much of practice on Sunday. This after it was revealed on Friday Alexander has been limited due to a groin issue.

Meanwhile, left tackle David Bakhtiari got a veteran rest day in the first practice since returning from Cincinnati. Prompting even more shuffling on the offensive line Sunday, with Rasheed Walker taking reps at left tackle in place of Bakhtiari, and Zach Tom getting work at left guard. Yosh Nijman has been playing primarily at left tackle when Bakhtiari is out.

Rashan Gary continued to participate in individual drills, but has not been cleared yet to take part in team periods.

As for the practice itself the first team offense finished strong after Jordan Love finished off a drive in the two-minute drill with a touchdown toss to Jayden Reed. The rookie making a sliding catch in the endzone, but second year wide out Romeo Doubs couldn’t haul in the go-ahead two-point conversion.

Love also had some nice completions to rookie tight end Luke Musgrave in the team periods. Meanwhile, fellow rookie tight end Tucker Kraft had a touchdown grab from Sean Clifford in the red zone period. More pressure on those young tight ends, and the room as a whole, after Tyler Davis reportedly suffered a torn ACL on Friday.

“That’s my guy. I feel for him. One of my best friends on the team. I went through it in 2020. So, just try to be there for him as much as possible. We’re going to have to pick up a lot of the juice he brings, or the person he is. He’s a great person on and off the field. We’re going to miss him, but he’s still going to be here. It’s not like he’s gone. We’re still going to be around him, he’s still going to be here,” said tight end Josiah Deguara.

The Packers will have an open practice on Monday at 10:30 a.m., and hold two more joint practices with the Patriots this week at the same time on Wednesday and Thursday.

