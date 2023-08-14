NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s visit Green Bay adjusted for the weather

The public event will take place indoors at Johnsonville Tailgate Village in the Lambeau Field parking lot
Mark Murphy, Packers President &amp;amp; CEO stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during...
Mark Murphy, Packers President &amp;amp; CEO stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the Packers vs. Vikings game on Sept. 15 at Lambeau Field.(WBAY)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers, preparing to welcome NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to training camp on Monday, made some last-minute changes due to the cool, rainy weather.

The Packers moved an event with the commissioner indoors to the Johnsonville Tailgate Village in the east parking lot. It’s still open to the public, and Goodell is expected to address fans at 9:30 a.m.

Goodell is expected to recognize the community-wide effort to have Green Bay selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft. As we’ve reported, several agencies had a big hand in securing the host bid, including tourism bureau Discover Green Bay. The Wisconsin Joint Finance Committed voted 12-4 in June to provide $2 million in state funding to support hosting the Draft.

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy will speak about the Draft on behalf of the organization, and other local leaders will talk about the Draft’s impact on Greater Green Bay, the region and Wisconsin.

We don’t expect to learn too many new details about the festivities as those decisions are being made by the NFL and are still being finalized. We do know the main portion of the event should take place at Lambeau Field and on the Titletown campus just west of the stadium.

Training camp practices are still open to the public at the time of this writing. They start at 10:30 a.m.

Of course, we’ll see some players and lucky young fans take part in the Dreamdrive bicycle tradition beforehand.

