New Neenah High School opens doors to community

VILLAGE OF FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - After years of obstacles, the Neenah Joint School District unveiled its new high school during a dedication ceremony Sunday.

Action 2 News first alerted you when voters approved a nearly $115 million referendum in 2020, kickstarting the development.

Students cut a red ribbon, officially marking the opening of the new Neenah High School in the ‘competition gym’ at 500 Rocket Way.

“I felt it was important to have all of our grades represented from 4K students, the class of 2037, to next year’s students, 2024,” Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer said. “Our students, our families are going to feel this for many many years.”

The district said the project cost $155 million, featuring flexible learning areas designed for collaboration.

“I’m really excited because it’s really big, there’s lots of windows,” Sophomore Sarai Christensen said.

Principal Brian Wunderlich told Action 2 News the building has something for every interest.

“I think our athletes are going to be super fired up about the weight room,” Wunderlich expressed. “I think our fine arts students are going to love the auditorium and the immersive sound.”

Christensen participates in show choir. She’s already been able to test out the new mirror room for rehearsals.

“I love backstage, onstage, everything!” Christensen explained. “What I’m most looking forward to... I’m in a special kind of learning academy and I’ve heard the classroom is amazing.”

Once a rocket, always a rocket.

John Dobbins is a 1968 graduate, earning his diploma at the Shattuck building before it became a middle school.

“As much as I enjoyed Shattuck this is just a whole different world!” Dobbins said while touring the school.

Dobbins taught in the district for nearly four decades and saw first hand how a space can impact learning.

“With this type of environment and the quality of teachers I know that work here… I think that combination and this facility are going to make for just an outstanding educational experience.”

Shattuck Middle School is closed as 5th through 8th grades move into the old high school at 1275 Tullar Road. Superintendent Pfeiffer said the shift gives the district a chance to upgrade elementary schools since it opens up space.

One example:

“We’re not going to have art on a cart anymore. We’re going to have art in a classroom like it should be, right.”

Classes start Sept. 5.

The facility cost $115 million at its new location on Rocket Way.

