Joseph Olvera is scheduled to enter plea in girlfriend’s death

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Omro man is expected in court Monday to enter a plea to charges connected to the death of his girlfriend in Winnebago County. Joseph Olvera is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety after the death of Johanna Schultz in March.

According to the criminal complaint, Olvera called 911 telling dispatchers he strangled and killed his girlfriend and that he was going to end his own life. Officers, with SWAT and negotiators, spent roughly 8 hours before successfully coercing Olvera outside. Officers found Schultz, 20, dead in the apartment.

Olvera later told deputies he didn’t remember how Schultz died because he was drunk. The autopsy found she was smothered.

According to the complaint, friends and relatives who were interviewed called Schultz and Olvera’s relationship toxic and said they regularly argued several times a month.

