Howard Commons Activity Complex opens Tuesday with skating, beer garden

The complex includes an amphitheater, pavilion, skating rink and beer garden
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOWARD Wis. (WBAY) - The Howard Commons Activity Complex is gearing up for a soft opening on Tuesday, Aug. 15 -- a vision 20 years in the making.

The complex includes an open-air pavilion, skating rank, amphitheater, beer garden (or Biergarten), concession stand, and children’s splash pad. Other planned activities include an outdoor movie on Wednesday and concerts.

Roller skating is available starting at noon Tuesday. The Biergarten opens at 4 p.m.

The activity center is located at 2750 Howard Commons in the village of Howard, about a block from the West-side YMCA and Weyers-Hilliard Library Branch.

