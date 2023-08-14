Elkhart Lake restaurant brings Roman-style pizza back to Wisconsin

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Latifi family announced they’re bringing Roman-style pizza back to Wisconsin when they open their next restaurant on August 22.

Al and Laurie Latifi are opening Harry’s Pizza e Vino Restaurant and Wine Bar at 111 E. Rhine St. in the former location of a Subway sandwich shop.

Their specialty is a certified Roman-style pizza crust that requires fermenting for up to 96 hours to get a “crunchy yet airy crust.” The lengthy fermentation breaks down gluten and carbohydrates and makes the crust high in hydration and easier to digest.

The Latifis say this is the first dedicated pizza restaurant in the history of Elkhart Lake.

The couple previously owned Harry’s Diner, which became Harry’s Pizza Market, in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. It closed after a year.

Harry’s Pizza e Vino will be a full-service restaurant with a saloon-style bar. It has a capacity of 50 guests, and will offer dine-in and carryout from 4 to 9 p.m.

