Driver dies, toddler passenger injured in town of Sheboygan crash

Fatal crash generic image(Source: KNOE)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 31-year-old Sheboygan man died and a toddler passenger was injured in a crash that happened in the town of Sheboygan Monday.

Around 4:24 p.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls in reference to a crash on Interstate Highway 43 (Southbound) at State Highway 23 in the town of Sheboygan.

The sheriff’s office said a 31-year-old Sheboygan man lost control of his car and crossed into the path of a semi-tractor trailer. The sheriff’s office said the man was fatally injured and a 3-year-old passenger of the car received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Aurora Medical Center of Sheboygan County for further assessment.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation. Authorities are not currently releasing the names of the people involved.

