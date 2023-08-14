Driver dies, toddler passenger injured in town of Sheboygan crash

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 31-year-old Sheboygan man died and a toddler passenger was injured in a crash that happened in the town of Sheboygan Monday.

Around 4:24 p.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls in reference to a crash on Interstate Highway 43 (Southbound) at State Highway 23 in the town of Sheboygan.

The sheriff’s office said a 31-year-old Sheboygan man lost control of his car and crossed into the path of a semi-tractor trailer. The sheriff’s office said the man was fatally injured and a 3-year-old passenger of the car received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Aurora Medical Center of Sheboygan County for further assessment.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation. Authorities are not currently releasing the names of the people involved.

