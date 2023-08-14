CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Student loan payments start in October

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Consumer First Alert helping you prepare for federal student loan repayments starting back up in October. There’s a free program to answer your questions.

People haven’t had to make payments on their federal student loans since before the pandemic. They’ll start accruing interest again after August 31.

We talked with Cheryl Rapp, college investment program finance officer with the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions. Watch our interview above.

Borrowers will be notified about their payments resuming in October, so you want to make sure your contact information is up-to-date on your loan servicer’s website and at studentaid.gov. Since the pandemic, a lot of people’s student loans have transferred companies.

If you don’t know your loan servicer, you can call the Federal Student Aid Information Center (FSAIC) toll-free at 1-800-433-3243 to find out.

For further information about student loans, you can reach out to the Wisconsin Student Loan Help Hotline, 1-833-589-0750.

There’s a free student loan workshop Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. During the workshop, borrowers will learn how to use a free repayment tool and get answers to questions about student loans and loan forgiveness. You need to register on EventBrite.

To find out more information about the workshop and help that’s available to borrowers on this ELEVATE Wisconsin website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.