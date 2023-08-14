Brown County’s East Branch library closes to move to new location

The long-awaited, larger East Branch will open in September
The library is moving its collection to a larger building next door
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time for Brown County’s East Branch library to make the big move to its new, larger location. The East Branch library at 2255 Main St. in Green Bay is officially closed starting Monday so books and equipment can be moved to the new library, which is conveniently right next door.

The building was the site of Titletown Fitness, which closed in 2020. After years of discussing and searching for a new location for the east branch, a Brown County committee and the Brown County Library Board of Trustees agreed in July 2021 to buy the building next door for $975,000.

The new site gives the library 16,300 square feet to work with compared to 6,000 square feet in the old branch. It will have areas for all ages, high-speed Wi-Fi, a fireplace, a calming room, and meeting rooms. It will also have checkout stations, computers and a business center. Outside, the library is adding a drive-up window, a garden, and more parking for visitors.

A grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday, September 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting, tours, games, a visiting children’s author, recording artist SugarBush Boys, and balloon artists. The library will officially open on Monday, September 18.

Storytime will resume the next day, on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The new library is opening earlier than expected. At the groundbreaking ceremony in April, officials anticipated the new library would open in October.

The book drop at the old library site is still available to return books and other checked-out items. Don’t use the drop box for book donations; those won’t be accepted until the new location opens.

Patrons who reserve books should choose another library for picking up hold items until the new East Branch library opens.

