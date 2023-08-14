Appleton library director looks to new facility after groundbreaking

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The development of a new library in Appleton continues.

Last month city officials broke ground on their new facility downtown. The original library closed last year and moved into a temporary facility on the south side of the city.

The $40 million, 90,000 square foot facility is expected to open in early 2025.

In the video above, we are joined by the Director of the Appleton Public Library Colleen Rortvedt.

