Appleton library director looks to new facility after groundbreaking

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The development of a new library in Appleton continues.

Last month city officials broke ground on their new facility downtown. The original library closed last year and moved into a temporary facility on the south side of the city.

The $40 million, 90,000 square foot facility is expected to open in early 2025.

In the video above, we are joined by the Director of the Appleton Public Library Colleen Rortvedt.

