3 BRILLIANT MINUTES about meteors and watermelons

The peak of the Perseid meteor shower is in our rearview mirror now.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz offers some closing thoughts on this weekend’s astronomical spectacle and talks about the next such event.

Then Brad uses his melon to preach the benefits of that favorite summer treat, the watermelon. Learn about two new studies affirming its nutrition value and finding benefits for the heart, too!

