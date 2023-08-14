3 BRILLIANT MINUTES about meteors and watermelons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The peak of the Perseid meteor shower is in our rearview mirror now.

In 3 Brilliant Minutes, Brad Spakowitz offers some closing thoughts on this weekend’s astronomical spectacle and talks about the next such event.

Then Brad uses his melon to preach the benefits of that favorite summer treat, the watermelon. Learn about two new studies affirming its nutrition value and finding benefits for the heart, too!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.