2 Nigerian men indicted for sextortion ring, DeMay death make first US court appearance

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Nigerian men indicted for the international “sextortion” ring involving 17-year-old Jordan DeMay from Marquette made their first U.S. appearance Monday in federal court.

The two brothers Samuel and Samson Ogoshi faced multiple counts for their role in an international sextortion ring brought to light through the investigation into the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay.

DeMay died by suicide in March of 2022 after police said he was ‘sextorted’ through a fake Instagram account. ‘Sextortion’ or Sexual Extortion is the practice of extorting money or sexual favors from someone by threatening to reveal evidence of their sexual activity.

Samuel faces life in prison while Samson will face up to 55 years. These charges come after investigators said the men extorted hundreds of teenage boys and young men.

Investigators said Samuel is facing a harsher sentence as he was the one who sexually extorted DeMay– ultimately causing him to take his own life.

The brothers will remain in custody.

Their next court appearance is set for Thursday, Aug. 17 where they’ll be arraigned, enter their pleas on each account, and have a pre-trial conference and bond hearing.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom but TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson was inside to report on the proceedings.

