18th annual Strike Out Cancer Day helps uplift spirits to fight the disease

The event is an opportunity for cancer survivors to get together
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grant Bartol maintained a big smile. The 16-year-old from Princeton had the honor of throwing the first pitch for the Timber Rattlers’ game against the Dayton Dragons.

Bartol was diagnosed with testicular cancer back in March. The event’s goal is to give him and his family a great day at the ballpark to forget about their disease.

Bartol is no stranger to the ballfield - he’s a varsity baseball and basketball player back at Princeton High School.

He also got another surprise, as many of his teammates showed up to watch him throw the first pitch and enjoy the game.

“His family invited some of his teammates to come and watch him and some of his family to come and watch. I think they’re taking up half the stadium with the people that showed up in support of him. You heard the crowd cheer for him. When he got up to the plate to throw that pitch, I think they had 60-something people show up. It was just a really heartwarming experience,” said Alex Hittle, Board Member Children’s Cancer Family Foundation.

Before the start of the game, the Timber Rattlers held a moment of silence to recognize attending cancer survivors and patients and remember those who have lost their battle with the disease.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash in Grand Chute
Little Sturgeon Bay tree uprooted
‘The house was shaking’: strong storm strikes Door County neighborhood
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
One man dead in multi-vehicle crash in Shawano County
Michael Peters missing on August 12, 2023
Green Bay Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Michael Peters

Latest News

First throw at Strike Out Cancer on August 13, 2023
A fun day at the ballpark at the 18th annual Strike Out Cancer Day
Students at new Neenah High School on August 13, 2023
New Neenah High School cost $155 million - and opened its doors at a dedication ceremony
Students at new Neenah High School on August 13, 2023
Students explore new Neenah High School for the first time
Arrest in Menasha on August 12, 2023
Menasha police arrested man on two charges