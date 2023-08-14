18th annual Strike Out Cancer Day helps uplift spirits to fight the disease

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grant Bartol maintained a big smile. The 16-year-old from Princeton had the honor of throwing the first pitch for the Timber Rattlers’ game against the Dayton Dragons.

Bartol was diagnosed with testicular cancer back in March. The event’s goal is to give him and his family a great day at the ballpark to forget about their disease.

Bartol is no stranger to the ballfield - he’s a varsity baseball and basketball player back at Princeton High School.

He also got another surprise, as many of his teammates showed up to watch him throw the first pitch and enjoy the game.

“His family invited some of his teammates to come and watch him and some of his family to come and watch. I think they’re taking up half the stadium with the people that showed up in support of him. You heard the crowd cheer for him. When he got up to the plate to throw that pitch, I think they had 60-something people show up. It was just a really heartwarming experience,” said Alex Hittle, Board Member Children’s Cancer Family Foundation.

Before the start of the game, the Timber Rattlers held a moment of silence to recognize attending cancer survivors and patients and remember those who have lost their battle with the disease.

