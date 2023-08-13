WET, BREEZY, & COOL MONDAY WITH WIDESPREAD RAIN

The calendar may say mid August but we’re going to have a fall-like feel to start the work week. Plan on cool temperatures, breezy conditions, and widespread rain on Monday. We need the moisture so a day like this is just what the doctor ordered.

Rainfall Outlook (WBAY)

Widespread rain will develop tonight and continue during the day Monday. Some thunder is possible but no strong or severe weather is expected here. Locations south of Highway 29 are still favored for the heaviest rainfall totals. A good 1-3″ is possible, with some localized 2-4″+ amounts. Flooding could occur in urban or poor drainage areas. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect Monday for Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties. Rain will fall across our northern areas but not nearly to the extent as the south. Look for highs only in the 60s with brisk NE winds 10-25+ mph.

Rain will gradually taper off Monday night and the sun will return with a vengeance on Tuesday. Temperatures rebound back into the upper 70s. Northerly winds won’t be as strong.

Southerly breezes pick up on Wednesday and that will help to boost highs back into the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will pass by Wednesday night and Thursday morning. It has the potential to produce some rain and thunder but strong or severe weather is unlikely. Temperatures fall back into the upper 70s on Thursday with breezy NW.

Highs Friday will rebound back into the low to mid 80s with partly cloudy skies developing. Conditions look quiet and mild for high school football festivities. Temperatures Saturday may approach 90° under partly cloudy skies. The early outlook for the Packers game Saturday evening at Lambeau looks nice and warm.

A weak cold front could spark a few rain showers next Sunday but it’s still iffy.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MONDAY FOR LAKE MICHIGAN

MONDAY: ENE 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-5′

TUESDAY: N 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Widespread rain develops late. LOW: 60

MONDAY: Areas of rain. Some thunder possible. Breezy & cool. HIGH: 65 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, & warm. Rain or storms possible at night. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Early showers or storms then partly cloudy. Breezy & seasonable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. Nice weather for high school football. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Not as warm. HIGH: 79

