Seventh annual “Kickin’ It with the Cows” raises funds for a children’s hospital

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Some northeast Wisconsin runners and walkers might be putting their feet up tonight after running a five-k for kids in need.

Aside from the five-k, the event featured a ten-k and a quarter-mile kids’ race that all started at Wrightstown High School. The goal was to raise money for St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.

Some of the children who will benefit were there. Organizers say it felt great to interact with the people they’re trying to help.

“It’s easy to that you’ll give your money to somebody over there. But when they walk in front of you, they tell you what they’ve been through, what their lives have been since the diagnosis, you think oh my goodness, this is where the real rubber hits the real road,” said Kathy Speirs, Chairwoman, Kickin’ It with the Cows.

The event organizers have already scheduled the next Kickin’ It with the Cows for August 10, 2024.

