Police presence at Menasha McDonald's - not many details known yet

The drive-thru was closed briefly, police searched garbage cans nearby
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have just left a Menasha McDonald’s, where they arrested someone and were searching a car earlier tonight.

This video is just in from our action two news crew - Menasha police wouldn’t tell us why they arrested the person, but said the public’s not in danger.

We talked with an employee of that McDonald’s on Racine street, who says police searched around the restaurant for evidence. t

They shut down the drive-thru to give police more space but kept the restaurant open. The employee tells us no one was hurt.

We will bring you first alerts on-air and online at wbay.com as we get more information.

