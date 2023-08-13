Other Guys Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club hold its annual fundraising ride

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay child advocacy center now has more money in the budget after a motorcycle ride fundraiser.

More than 80 riders took part in the “Ride to Advocate” on Saturday, August 12, 2023, organized by the Other Guys Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, Inc., together with Knight Delivery, Inc. and the Sexual Assault Center of Family Services.

They raised money for Willow Tree Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center - which helps kids who’ve been sexually or physically abused or neglected.

Each rider paid $25 to participate. They left this morning from Wouter’s Waters Sports Bar and Grill in Suamico and rode more than a hundred miles. This was the ninth annual “Ride to Advocate”.

This year’s total is not known yet, but in the previous eight years -- the ride has raised more than a hundred-and-50-thousand dollars for willow tree.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.