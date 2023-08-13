One man dead in multi-vehicle crash in Shawano County

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bonduel man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and a car in Shawano county.

Officials were called just before 2 a.m. Sunday to Highway 29, east of High Line Road in the Town of Hartland.

When first responders arrived they found a 28-year-old Bonduel man dead at the scene and a 51-year-old Krakow area man who was hurt with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation shows a motorcycle was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 29 when it collided head on with a car. The driver of the motorcycle was believed to have been wearing his helmet and the driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

