NEXT ROUND OF STORMS COMING MONDAY, LOW THREAT OF STRONG STORMS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Sunday will be another dry day with comfortable temperatures, but more clouds are expected compared to Saturday. Dewpoints will continue to be along the comfortable line in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next weathermaker will continue to strengthen and move eastward toward the Illinois and Wisconsin border throughout Sunday. The system will arrive in western Wisconsin by late Sunday night creating the first round of showers shortly after midnight. The showers will become more widespread by the work commute Monday morning. Storms will develop mainly for the Fox Valley area, but a few storms could reach the Northwoods. The further south you are, the better chance of you seeing storms and heavy downpours. There is a VERY LOW severe threat for Monday. Some storms could create heavy downpours, gusty winds around 40 mph, and pea size hail. The storms will wrap up by Monday night.

High pressure will return on Tuesday to keep both Tuesday and Wednesday dry, sunny, and seasonal. A cold front looks to come through by Thursday bringing spotty storms. Next weekend looks to be hotter in the upper 80s and maybe 90s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Variable clouds, cooler with mild humidity. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild, rain begins after midnight. LOW: 62

MONDAY: Scattered showers with isolated t-storms. VERY LOW severe threat. HIGH: 67 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, getting warmer. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and storms especially in the morning. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, decent humidity. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, getting warmer, maybe 90s? HIGH: 88

