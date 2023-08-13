New Neenah High School cost $115 million - and opened its doors at a dedication ceremony

The facility cost $115 million at its new location on Rocket Way.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Current students merged with alumni from decades past while exploring the new Neenah High School for the first time.

The new building was made possible when a referendum passed approving the price tab. On the afternoon of August 13, 2023, students from each grade level cut the ribbon during a dedication ceremony.

People toured the classroom spaces, the cafeteria, the library, and the sports facilities.

Principal Brian Wunderlich is going on three decades as a teacher or administrator in the community. He hopes new spaces inspire students to get involved in clubs and sports.

“I think our athletes are gonna be super fired up about the weight room. I think our fine arts students are gonna love the auditorium and the immersive sound. I think just a regular student who isn’t involved in any activities, this might push them to get more involved, and hopefully, our facilities do that,” Wunderlich said.

The first official day of learning in the new spaces will be September 5, 2023.

