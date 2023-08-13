FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Menasha Police arrest one person after possible shots fired call

Police at McDonald's in Menasha on August 12, 2023
Police at McDonald's in Menasha on August 12, 2023
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department issued a written statement explaining the presence of officers on the evening of August 12, 2023, near a McDonald’s Restaurant.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 1100 Block of Airport Road for a possible shots fired call at around 6:20 p.m.

Witnesses pointed out a vehicle that was allegedly involved in the incident.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., the vehicle was located in Menasha. Officers from Menasha as well as deputies from the Winnebago Sheriff’s Department were able to take the subject into custody without incident.

A 26-year-old Menasha man was transported to the Winnebago County Jail. Charges are being referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney for Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct.

There is no threat to the public at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The Menasha Police Department wishes to express thanks to the public for their assistance in identifying the vehicle involved.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash in Grand Chute
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill
Michael Peters missing on August 12, 2023
Green Bay Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Michael Peters
Little Sturgeon Bay tree uprooted
‘The house was shaking’: strong storm strikes Door County neighborhood
An 11-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl....
11-year-old charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

Latest News

Kiel Police evacuate Kiel City Park after a bomb threat
One man dead in multi-vehicle crash in Shawano County
Fireworks at the PGI on August 12, 2023
The Pyrotechnics Guild will share displays with the public at their Oshkosh convention
Michael Peters missing on August 12, 2023
Green Bay Police are looking for missing man