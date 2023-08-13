FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Menasha Police arrest one person after possible shots fired call

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department issued a written statement explaining the presence of officers on the evening of August 12, 2023, near a McDonald’s Restaurant.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 1100 Block of Airport Road for a possible shots fired call at around 6:20 p.m.

Witnesses pointed out a vehicle that was allegedly involved in the incident.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., the vehicle was located in Menasha. Officers from Menasha as well as deputies from the Winnebago Sheriff’s Department were able to take the subject into custody without incident.

A 26-year-old Menasha man was transported to the Winnebago County Jail. Charges are being referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney for Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct.

There is no threat to the public at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The Menasha Police Department wishes to express thanks to the public for their assistance in identifying the vehicle involved.

